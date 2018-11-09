Lower the American Flag at half-staff in honor of those slaughtered in California!

“An easy way to remember when to fly the United States flag at half-staff is to consider when the whole nation is in mourning. These periods of mourning are proclaimed … by the president of the United States, for national remembrance …”

“President Donald Trump has issued a proclamation ordering American flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims killed in Thousand Oaks, California on Wednesday night.”

The Columbia Borough School District and the Marine Corps League shows respect for the United States Flag, and displays homage to those murdered in California, by lowering its flags to half staff (below).

A few other establishments — chose not to, thereby disrespecting the United States Flag. Flags flew today at full-staff at a fraternal club in downtown Columbia, at Glatfelter Field, at the Fire Station, at a Veterans of Foreign Wars post and at outside the Borough hall.

And … there’s a Borough Council Meeting on Monday, 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm. As of 4:41 pm today, the agenda for that meeting is not posted at the Borough Website.