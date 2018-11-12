17512 Columbia

Monday’s news items – 11/12/2018

“On Spanking Children | Don’t Do It, Ever.”NPR

Council meeting tonight | November 12, 2018 – 

Can it get worse? | “Trump’s acting attorney general involved in firm that scammed veterans out of life savings”The Guardian

14 movie night

History repeats | “In remembering WWI, world warned of resurging ‘old demons'”The Morning Call

georgesantayana1-2x

11-11-11 event | “Auschwitz survivor speaks — and sings — to crowd at Columbia veteran group’s banquet”Lancaster Online

“We only know war lasts.” | OPINION: “The War That Never Ended”The New York Times

Columbians would take that | An excerpt from a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “For a Brecknock Township property assessed at $215,000, the spring real estate bill would be $675.96 — split between $50.10 going to the township and the balance of $625.86 going to Lancaster County. A fall real estate bill of $2,662.86 goes entirely to the school district. This yearly total equals $3,338.82.

poppies“Poppies are shown in full bloom in a field near Sommepy-Tahure, France. (Virginia Mayo/AP)”

“How poppies, strong and fragile, became a symbol of WWI devastation”The Washington Post

 

