17512 Columbia

“Scenes seen” on a sparkling Sunday

Yesterday was a brilliant, sparkling day for a walk about town. Here’s some of the scenes we saw.

mansion for sale

There’s a mansion for sale — a piece of history is this Classic Victorian. All original woodwork. The mansion is up for sale for $350,000; it’s located at 360 Chestnut Street, Columbia. See more photos, including lots of interiors, here.

fd liabilityFire department assets sometimes become liabilities. The Front Street former fire house is still for sale

4th st fdThe Fourth Street former fire house is for sale again.

nice paintGorgeous paint trim on this house.

peeling paintNot so much here.

canoesEnd of season sale at River Park.

beautificationThere’s some beautification going on in town.

ugly 3There’s uglification, too.

ugly tooNot classy, Musser’s.

ugi uglificationThanks, UGI, for your contributions to “uglification.”

crash sceneAround mid-afternoon today, we happened onto the after-scene of a fender bender at Third and Avenue H. Response crews – police, fire, emergency medical and fire police –  were on the scene. We’re unsure whether there were injuries, but there appeared to be none. Wonder whether the vehicle was exiting Avenue H from the wrong direction?

at river parkThere were vehicles parked in nearly all the spaces wraping the Visitors Center at River Park. (Clockwise from top left) There’s a new water fountain at the park. Who measures the weeds along the fancy fence on Heritage Drive? Newly placed benches with a Columbia Water Company treatment plant view. A parking hog with no regard for persons with a disability.

party timeLooks like some folks cannot wait for the River Park extension to be completed to party.

sleeping bagOr pitch a sleeping bag. No doubt waiting for that first concert.

4pixrivvu4 pix riv vu

tetheredTethered tables and chairs on Third Street. But Columbia’s safe, isn’t it?

post office flagFinally … and with respect … the American flag at the Post Office.

 

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s