“Scenes seen” on a sparkling Sunday

Yesterday was a brilliant, sparkling day for a walk about town. Here’s some of the scenes we saw.

There’s a mansion for sale — a piece of history is this Classic Victorian. All original woodwork. The mansion is up for sale for $350,000; it’s located at 360 Chestnut Street, Columbia. See more photos, including lots of interiors, here.

Fire department assets sometimes become liabilities. The Front Street former fire house is still for sale

The Fourth Street former fire house is for sale again.

Gorgeous paint trim on this house.

Not so much here.

End of season sale at River Park.

There’s some beautification going on in town.

There’s uglification, too.

Not classy, Musser’s.

Thanks, UGI, for your contributions to “uglification.”

Around mid-afternoon today, we happened onto the after-scene of a fender bender at Third and Avenue H. Response crews – police, fire, emergency medical and fire police – were on the scene. We’re unsure whether there were injuries, but there appeared to be none. Wonder whether the vehicle was exiting Avenue H from the wrong direction?

There were vehicles parked in nearly all the spaces wraping the Visitors Center at River Park. (Clockwise from top left) There’s a new water fountain at the park. Who measures the weeds along the fancy fence on Heritage Drive? Newly placed benches with a Columbia Water Company treatment plant view. A parking hog with no regard for persons with a disability.

Looks like some folks cannot wait for the River Park extension to be completed to party.

Or pitch a sleeping bag. No doubt waiting for that first concert.

4 pix riv vu

Tethered tables and chairs on Third Street. But Columbia’s safe, isn’t it?

Finally … and with respect … the American flag at the Post Office.