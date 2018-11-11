OPINION | Columbia new, views & reviews

This is a last straw moment.

The “bone-spur” draft evader has shown his disdain once more as “Trump cancels visit to U.S. military cemetery outside Paris, citing weather.”

“Armistice Day | Growing criticism of Trump WW1 no-show” – BBC

Suck it up, dickhead. Pay tribute to those millions of everyday citizens who were warriors. Men and women who didn’t look for escape routes died so you and your dumass ilk could get millions of dollars from Daddy.

So you could evade paying taxes.

So you could “grab pussy” anytime you want.

So you could be a totally obnoxious, blatantly racist and full-blown jerk.

Millions of everyday citizen warriors have crawled through the dust, the rain and mud thousands of miles from their comfy homes. They didn’t flinch when they had to endure extreme temperatures, hostile lands; horrible weather and, gee, rain.

This nation deserves so much better. You are a travesty, a joke, an embarrassment, to veterans, past, present and future.