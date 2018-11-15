A day away | the EXTRA Ordinary Give

Less than a day away| The 2018 EXTRAordionary GIVE is less a day away. On November 16, thousands of Lancaster Countians (and others) will be making contributions to one or more of the 500 participating organizations that make this county a special, caring place to live. Here are some of the Columbia organizations on the list:

There are special events all across the county providing excitement, entertainment, food and mingling … all designed to “inspire giving.”

Here are some of the “accessible venues” in Columbia:

Extraordinary River Party | Susquehanna Heritage – Nov 16th, 4:00 pm-8:00 pm at 41 Walnut Street, Columbia, PA, 17512. Join in on the fun at Columbia Crossing for a cocktail party with drinks, appetizers, and live music. We’ll be celebrating the thousands of school children, community members and visitors who have been connected to the river by Susquehanna Heritage.

National Watch & Clock Museum | Nov 16th, 6:00 pm-8:30 pm at 214 Poplar Street, Columbia PA 17512. Please join us from with your clock and watch in tow, from 6:00 to 8:30 PM for this interactive program. Our experts from the Antiques Roadshow will tell you all about your timepiece.

It’s troublesome and disturbing that some venues dismiss and exclude persons with mobility and other disabilities from participating.