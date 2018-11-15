Thursday’s news items [milk & bread; drones, transparency & more ] – 11/15/2018

“Hope can blind people to reality, hindsight is always 20-20 … “ | “No amount of money would’ve swung Amazon” – WITF

Oh, that can’t happen! Oh, yes, it can! | “Cressona Borough Secretary Accused of Stealing Nearly Half a Million Dollars from Borough” – WNEP16-TV

Been there – done that | Noticed that the “A motion is requested to approve the 309-315 Locust Street properties for potential purchase by the Land Bank” is on tonight’s School District’s Board of Director’s meeting agenda. The back-door CEDC / Land Bank proposal did not escape the borough’s council decision on Monday night; wonder what the school board of directors will decide?

Got your milk and bread? | “Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are expected.”

Closed | Eastern York School District – WGAL-TV8

“As city burns around it | a newspaper rises” – The Los Angeles Times

“The most reliable cars of 2018” | “These days, it’s difficult to find a truly ‘bad’ new car.” – Digital Trends

“the most expensive camera drone in the world”

Not in Columbia | Columbia has a drone (unmanned aircraft system), but at last night’s Legislative Committee meeting, Zoning & Planning Officer AND Emergency Management Coordinator, Jeff Helm, said Columbia’s drone was acquired using emergency management line item funds and was not the most expensive drone in the world. He was not forthcoming with the price but said that Lancaster County’s Hazmat team has a drone that cost upwards of $25,000.

Want your own drone? | “The top 10 most expensive drones that you (a civilian) can buy” – digital trends

Transparency at the task force | Hats off to The Lancaster County Haz Mat 2 Environmental Fire Rescue Co for being transparent with this SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT at its Website:

“Special Announcement – Yesterday afternoon, a member with our organization approached us and indicated that he was facing criminal charges. The alleged incident has nothing to do with his duties with the organization and did not occur while he was on duty. He requested that he be placed on administrative leave until this matter is resolved, which is our standing policy, and this request was granted. We have no further comment to make until the legal case is resolved.”

Like this comment?| This comment, “This is a wonderful and I hope the boro keeps their hands out if it and allow the people who know their business do their business!!!!!” references a “You know you’re from Columbia PA if… ” post about the Monday night council meeting announcement that the borough voted “to accept the Market House use proposal submitted by CHI | St. Joseph Children’s Health.”

Oh, no! More renters | Lancaster and other towns seemingly have no fear and paranoia towards “renters.”

What a novel idea | There’s an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster about a man who proposes “constructing a five-story apartment building to the west of the Hager Building between West Grant and West King streets, with retail space on the ground floor.”

Novel idea, part 2 | Another article states “The Lancaster County commissioners indicated Tuesday that they will not vote to increase salaries for the county’s elected officials for the 2020-23 term.” That’s evidently what Columbia borough intends to do with its staff in 2019 according to discussion at the Monday night council meeting.

Right out of a mob film | Boss orders killing, then “offs” the killers and these are the DIC’s buddies– The Washington Post

because you’re an adult | “‘I Do Not Do Policy or Diplomacy by Tweets’” and not a DIC – The New York Times

“a cocoon of bitterness and resentment” | “Trump, stung by midterms and nervous about Mueller, retreats from traditional presidential duties” – The Los Angeles Times