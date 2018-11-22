“scenes seen” | Don’t those other boroughs know?

Wouldn’t you think that Ephrata and Lititz would catch on?

Seriously, the meter officers will be working on Saturday. Isn’t that another way to say, go somewhere else to shopping?

Wouldn’t you think they’d follow Columbia’s lead and get rid of that crazy notion that bagging the parking meters (they believe) influences downtown shopping during the period between Thanksgiving and Christmas?

Ephrata bags its meters.

So does Lititz.

All their meters

Oh, but Lititz welcomes apartments and condos, too. You’s think town like these would follow the lead that disdains renters and welcoming shoppers to shop downtown.

Drove across The Bridge late this afternoon for gas that is 20 cents a gallon less than gas in Columbia. Seriously, gas prices in Columbia are that much higher.

But the moon was visible (and “capturable” on the mobile camera) in Wrightsville.