17512 Columbia

“scenes seen” | Don’t those other boroughs know?

Wouldn’t you think that Ephrata and Lititz would catch on?

borough holiday hoursSeriously, the meter officers will be working on Saturday. Isn’t that another way to say, go somewhere else to shopping?

Wouldn’t you think they’d follow Columbia’s lead and get rid of that crazy notion that bagging the parking meters (they believe) influences downtown shopping during the period between Thanksgiving and Christmas?

ephbagEphrata bags its meters.

lititz bagSo does Lititz.

lititz bagged meters

All their meters

 

Oh, but Lititz welcomes apartments and condos, too. You’s think town like these would follow the lead that disdains renters and welcoming shoppers to shop downtown.

gas in wvilleDrove across The Bridge late this afternoon for gas that is 20 cents a gallon less than gas in Columbia. Seriously, gas prices in Columbia are that much higher. 

moonBut the moon was visible (and “capturable” on the mobile camera) in Wrightsville. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s