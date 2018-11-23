Friday’s news items [Small Business Saturday; Thanks Giving; “Thank you, Lloyd & more] – 11/23/2018

Saturday | Columbia’s stores, shops and restaurants invite shoppers to shop on Saturday — Small Business Saturday. According to the Small Business Administration, “Saturday, November 24, 2018 is Small Business Saturday® – a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. Please join the SBA and organizations across the country in supporting your local small business by shopping at a small business.

FREE Parking | According to borough Council President, Kelly Murphy, parking in downtown Columbia will be FREE on Small Business Saturday.

Christmas Cash Drawing | You can win $250 just by visiting your local Columbia, PA stores.

Here’s a column from today’s LNP – Always Lancaster that adds resonance about “Thanks Giving.”

Americans for Prosperity | “Founded in 2004, is a libertarian/conservative political advocacy group in the United States funded by David H. Koch and Charles Koch. As the Koch brothers’ primary political advocacy group, it is one of the most influential American conservative organizations.

But its website says | “America was founded by ordinary citizens who stood up and fought for their freedoms … ”

An LNP – Always Lancaster article states | “It’s Thanksgiving week, and the political advocacy group funded by billionaire brothers David and Charles Koch wants you to be thankful for U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker.”

BUT, WAIT … | Wasn’t Lloyd and his dear leader running the nation last year … and running up that $4,000,000,000.00 tab?

No holiday for law breakers | The Columbia Borough Police Department’s been really busy with crimes like this: On 11-21-18 an officer with the Columbia Borough Police conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle that was driving with several flat tires. The officer found out that the female had been in a domestic violence incident earlier and was leaving the area. Charged in the domestic dispute was Gamanuel Celissaint (26) of Columbia. Celissaint was charged with strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault and criminal mischief. Celissaint was later picked up by the Columbia Borough Police and taken to Central Booking. Celissaint was committed to Lancaster County Prison.”