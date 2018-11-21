17512 Columbia

Columbia’s Christmas Cash Drawing announced

xmas cash

Visit six of the participating retail shops listed below. Have each shop punch and initial a ballot card that can be picked up at a participating shop. When all six gift boxes are filled, simply drop this card in a ballot box at the last shop you visit. Good luck and Happy Holidays!

SOURCE: submitted

