Columbia’s Christmas Cash Drawing announced

Visit six of the participating retail shops listed below. Have each shop punch and initial a ballot card that can be picked up at a participating shop. When all six gift boxes are filled, simply drop this card in a ballot box at the last shop you visit. Good luck and Happy Holidays!
- Murphy’s Mercantile & Co.
- Partners & Friends Antique Center
- Rivertowne Antique Center
- Rose’s Deli & More
- The Spot
- Columbia Toll Booth Antique Market
- Watermelon Rind Sweet Shoppe
- What-Nots & Such
SOURCE: submitted