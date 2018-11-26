17512 Columbia

Monday’s news items [illogic; letters; positive news; oh Heidi & more] – November 26, 2018

Elder RWNJ illogic | This letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster rationalizes:

” … I can’t help but notice that LNP is getting thinner. I’m concerned that the printed version might go the way of encyclopedias and road maps.”

“For me — and I’m sure countless like-minded seniors — this is a “quality of life” issue. If LNP would only recognize the market it serves and take steps to ensure its customers are getting a newspaper that provides a balance of op-eds, I believe subscriptions will increase. You seem to forget that a strong majority of Lancaster County residents are and continue to be Republicans.”

Know what? | Advertising support sustains independent media in the US. It’s possible to have no advertising media, but the subscription rates would be bigger … or media would be underwritten by government. Guess what media consumers get then?

LEGAL NOTICE | Land Bank cancels November meetingLancaster Online

Rain again New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

good news

Positive, good news | At one newspaper, “‘Good news day’ decimates website’s readership” BBC

There is a difference … | “Between Public Relations and Journalism”ThoughtCo.

But wait … | “Google offers ‘good news’ only feature” The Hill

withholding problem

non-transparency: ALWAYS a problem. | A letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

’cause Sister said so | “Catholic nuns urge reporting of sex abuse to police”Penn Live

elder wisdomso much for elder wisdom | Another check in with this letter writer: Ignorance and stigma are such falsehoods.LNP – Always Lancaster.

Heidi Cruz | tone deaf and heartbroken.- Daily KOZ

Buried on Black Friday | Global warming threat is realRoute Fifty

