17512 Columbia

Last night’s Christmas tree lighting

In the relatively balmy late November evening, a hundred or so Columbia families and people came together in the park at Fifth and Locust Streets to share the holiday spirit and to watch the lighting of the town’s Christmas Tree.

Welcomed by Becky Murphy, who dedicated the event to Sara Ann Linkhous, and thanked Columbia’s mayor and borough council for providing the lights and decoration labor, the countdown to the lighting of the tree commenced just after 6:30 pm.

She also introduced Wendy Bertoli who assisted in the countdown. Wendy is the daughter of the late Sara Ann and Bill Linkous. The Linkous couple owned C.A. Herr Hardware, a Columbia centerpiece for decades. Sara Ann and Bill loved the Christmas season.

columbias tree

One comment

  1. Heaven forbid the tree ever be dedicated to the memory of my late wife, Melissa A. Glenn, deceased Executive Director of the Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce. After all, it’s not like SHE ever did anything in/for Columbia……just saying.

