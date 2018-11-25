Sunday’s news items, part 2 [Municipal briefs; bad road repairs; K-9s & more ] – 11/25/2018

Several weeks ago | Items discussed at that meeting was also reported at Columbia Spy and Columbia news, views & reviews.

A C minus | “Pennsylvania is flunking on road and bridge repairs” – The Morning Call

Time has come | “Black Friday and Cyber Monday are increasingly merging” – AP

Show me your … | “Woman accused of ‘taunting’ police trooper with exposed breasts during arrest” – Penn Live

Good sense statements in this letter | “And while the public complains about property taxes, lawmakers do nothing to institute change. Let’s look at the Harrisburg election results: Of the 228 House and Senate seats on the ballot, more than one-third were uncontested and only 11 incumbents (less than 5 percent) lost their seats. Voters, if you want change on property taxes, you need to change the politicians in Harrisburg. Stop re-electing them and hoping for change. Politicians are like diapers. They need to be changed often, and for the same reason.” – A letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Because school district and government spending are out of control … and spending is always easier than cutting? | This letter writer in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster poses the Jeopardy-like rhetoric: “It occurred to me, with all the commercial development in both East Hempfield and Manheim townships (e.g., Shoppes at Belmont and The Crossings at Conestoga Creek), why would school property taxes in these two districts still be increasing?”

They like K-9 units | “Steelton Police Department holds fundraiser for K-9 units” – FOX43-TV

“Americans are wildly generous at the holidays | And then it stops.” – The Washington Post

“How to Control Your Citizens | Opportunity. Nationalism. Fear.” – The New York Times

Endgame? | “He has moved incredibly quickly” – The Guardian