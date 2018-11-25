Sunday’s news items – 11/25/2018

Greg Sahd | Columbia’s former borough manager will seek County Commissioner slot

Huge success! | Small Business Saturday in Columbia was a “huge success” according to Don Murphy. His wife, Becky and he fueled the initiative of bringing “FREE PARKING” as a component to yesterday’s event. The Murphy’s are the owners of Cimarron Investments, developers of many downtown properties as well as the owners of Murphy’s Mercantile. Following a last-minute approval from the borough to “bag” the parking meters, the Murphy’s only had time to acquire generic plastic bags; hand write free parking on them and cover the meters for the day.

Borough Council President Kelly Murphy said, “It (Small Business Saturday and free parking) was worth the effort. There were a lot of people downtown and in many shops despite the rain.'”

Chris Vera, Columbia Historic Preservation Society executive director, writes this at the CHIPS facebook site: “I would like to thank all the patrons that made this Small Business Saturday a success. It was you my Facebook friends that made it possible regardless of the weather. The participation for the Christmas Cash Giveaway was amazing. The winner will be announced tomorrow (Sunday) at 4:00 PM. So keep your Facebook messenger open, and maybe your name will be drawn as the winner.”

The weather forecast for tonight’s WinterFest is looking good.

This week’s inspections at Lancaster Online. Didn’t take long for the Square Mile Public House, in Mountville, to reach a big list of violations. A commenter following the article writes: “The vast majority of violations don’t directly place the public in health danger. What these violations do is put a significant buffer in place before this occurs. Shutting a restaurant down causes people to lose jobs and banks to take losses on loans. It’s the last thing the health department aims to do. But they most certainly will do it when it has to happen to save lives. The real power in these reports is education. Let the market decide who stays open and who goes bust.”

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.