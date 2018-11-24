“Scenes seen” on Small Business Saturday 2018

17512 Columbia

Walked a bit today around noon and after on Small Business Saturday. Here are some of the scenes that were seen.

cop park 1An unmanned police vehicle parked seemingly too close to a fire hydrant.

cop park 2Yep, and taking up part of a bagged meter space and half of a yellow curb space.

Two of the classy bags cloaking the “bagged meters.”

nobody wants to read.jpg

Need more signs that print is not being used as much?

meters

Lots of electric meters; looks like apartment dwelling.

beer can

Beer can. Waiting for … ?

hotel locust

Side view of the property current owned by — yet trying to be passed off — the Columbia Economic Development Corporation.

Ice melt crystals were spread on the sidewalk in front of the former bank building in the three hundred block Locust Street.

open spaces

Darn, two parking spaces in front of The Mayfly on Third Street.

Saw a couple properties with for sale signs.

house

Saw a sign with one bedroom on a property on Fourth Street. A Rick Wennerstrom sign is on the porch. Suppose this is a rental, since Rick Wennerstrom Property Management generally handles rental properties. At least, that’s the jist of the Yelp commenters here: https://www.yelp.com/biz/rick-wennerstroms-property-management-lancaster 

small store

Perhaps the smallest retail outlet in Columbia, yet this place was not open for Small Business Saturday. Here is the list of Columbia’s Small Businesses who were participating in Columbia’s Small Business Christmas Cash Drawing.

the river

Always dependable, always majestic: The Susquehanna and The Bridge.

