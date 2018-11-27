Tuesday’s news items – 11/27/2017

It’s begging to look a lot like “theft-mas” | Side-by-side articles at Lancaster Online with two different employee thefts from two different businesses.

Sales boost | “Free parking in Lititz” – ABC27-TV

Take the survey yet? | “CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health, in partnership with Columbia Borough, has begun planning for the reopening of the Columbia Market House. Recognizing this building as a community treasure, we wanted to assure that every resident has the opportunity to offer input into the planning process as we begin the work necessary to reopen the Market House. Please take a few minutes to share your thoughts.”

AG: “”It’s real simple. Do your job. Manage your employees better.” | West York School Board director sounds off | The York Dispatch

Cleared | Officer in shooting of Columbia man – The York Dispatch

DIC: clueless | “Reportedly Thought General Dunford Made $5 Million A Year” – Task & Purpose

Gulp | “Now the only currency worse than bitcoin is Venezuela’s” – The Los Angeles Times

Go, Elon, Go | “Elon Musk Says He’ll Likely Move to Mars” – OZY