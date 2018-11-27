The state law’s not changed – an OPINION based on facts and laws

Columbia Spy‘s post about LEGAL NOTICES is important.

Important, because Pennsylvania’s state law on Legal Advertising requirements for municipalities has not changed.

In a May, 2016 Columbia news, views & reviews article, we wrote this:

“Every once in a while, a state legislator throws out a motion to have municipalities use their Websites to publish LEGAL NOTICES and not have to pay newspapers. At this point, these pieces of intended legislation do not get traction. Perhaps because they know that Internet penetration is even less knows than media penetration … or they don’t trust the municipalities to be above board and transparent.

“Slippery slope, no easy answers in a new normal of media, reach, penetration, use and whatever.

“What remains, though, is the state law – the one that states that LEGAL NOTICES MUST BE PUBLISHED IN “in either a newspaper of general circulation, a legal newspaper or an official newspaper.”

“Don’t like the laws? Get them changed. Follow them or violate them.”