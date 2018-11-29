17512 Columbia

Thursday’s news items [football all-stars; weekend washout & more] – 11/29/2018

Who can you trust | … if you can’t trust your tax collector? Lancaster Online

A page from Columbia’s book | a food hub to “revitalize Lancaster’s Southern Market Center”Lancaster Online

Oh crappy daysWeekend weather is not looking good

Section III football honors | Columbia’s players received honors as 2018 Lancaster-Lebanon Football all-star selections:

  • Demetrius Diaz-Ellis. first team, wide receiver
  • Matt McCleary, second team, quarterback
  • Ryan Redding, honorable mention, tight end
  • Gabe Davila, second team, inside linebacker and
  • Matt Gambler, second team, defensive end.

TEDxYouthLancaster2017

June 30, 2019 | Just for Teens: TEDxYouth returns to Lancaster 

Lebanon: a bigger Columbia | “faces uphill battle in quest to promote home ownership”The Lebanon Daily News

Emergency services co-location | Interestingly, Elizabethtown is considering co-locating its police and fire departments into an expanded fire station as West Hempfield Township has done. According to an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, the borough discussed the results of a consultant’s study (that cost only $6,000 less than one-fifth of what was projected) to locate both emergency services in the same structure.

No-no-no-no | In York, residents upset with trash decisionFOX43-TV

Longer read | Some “people do suck” York man discovers in walk across US The York Daily Record

 

 

