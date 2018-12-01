Saturday’s news on the first day of December – 12/1/2018

Presidential reaction | Former US President George Bush’s death – Sinclair Media Group

Half staff to honor | “Fly the United States flag at half-staff when the whole nation is in mourning. These periods of mourning are proclaimed either by the president of the United States, for national remembrance, or the governor of a state or territory, for local remembrance, in the event of a death of a member or former member of the federal, state or territorial government or judiciary. ” – VA.gov

Lower prices | UGI gas prices dropped starting today. – news release

Pushed back | “Brewery tax change delayed until July” – The Reading Eagle

KOZ notice | In LNP – Always Lancaster and posted at the Borough Website

“LEGAL NOTICE | Notice is hereby given that the Borough Council of the Borough of Columbia, at a meeting to be held on December 13, 2018, at 6:00pm in Council Chambers of the Borough Municipal Building located at 308 Locust Street, Columbia, will consider for adoption Resolution No. 18- 23 adopting the budget for the Borough of Columbia for the year 2019 and will consider for adoption Ordinance No. 907 fixing the real estate tax millage rate for 2019 at 8 mills, which is $.80 of tax for each $100 of assessed real estate valuation. This action will result in an increase from the 2018 real estate tax rate. Any person with a disability wishing to attend the meeting may contact the Borough Office at 717-684-2467 for necessary accommodations. Notice is further given that the proposed budget for the year 2019 referenced above is available for public inspection at the Municipal Building, 308 Locust Street, Columbia, Pennsylvania. Business office hours are 8am to 4:30pm Monday through Friday, except holidays.” – Borough Website

Car wash fire | Arrest details – Columbia Police Department CrimeWatch

Who says “there’s nothing to do in Columbia?” | SOLD OUT at Columbia’s VFW tonight and there are no more tickets.