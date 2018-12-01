Tough telling the players without a scorecard

News release earlier this year | Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Expands Presence in Lancaster County, PA Through the Merger with Donegal Financial Services Corporation

SOURCE: What’s Happening in Columbia, Pa. and Surrounding Area facebook page

“Headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, employee benefits and investment management, as well as personal and business insurance services. Northwest operates 164 full-service offices and nine free-standing drive through locations in Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market as NWBI.” – SOURCE: Northwest Website

In 2016 | “Northwest Bancorp to close 24 bank branches” – The York Daily Record

Turnaround | “Lancaster County hotbed for bank expansion” – Philadelphia Business Journal