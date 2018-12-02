Sunday’s news items [on swimming pools; drag queens; small business Saturday everyday? & more] – 12/2/2018

“Five elements of a good preschool | How parents and educators can gauge preschool quality” – The Hechinger Report

Manheim saves swimming pool | “Manheim Community Pool’s main pool will open for at least one more season after borough council on Tuesday reversed its October decision to close it,” states an LNP – Always Lancaster article. A concerted effort by citizen groups convinced the council that they’ll work together to encourage citizen funding to pay for necessary $40,000 that will augment the $50,000 (that) would come from the borough’s capital fund.

Begun | A gofundme page, begun by The Manheim Swim Team, is working on raising money: Help Save the Manheim Community Pool

K-9 unit | There’s also a gofundme page for “Manheim Borough Police K9”

“Bingo! | Drag queens have a full card of charity events” – WITF

This week’s inspections at Lancaster Online. In a follow-up inspection at the Square Mile Public House, in Mountville, last week’s big list of violations was cut back a bit. But, a bunch of violations, including this one “A food employee reaching into a container of potato chips for customers with her bare hand and eating them,” continue to plague the place. Wonder whether the person in charge is knowledgeable?

The big violator this week is newly opened, P.J. Whelihan’s, in the Shoppes at Belmont, 1659 Fruitville Pike, with a long list of violations including: “The person in charge has failed in managerial duties as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection.” Shows it’s possible to have a food-serving place in fancy new digs but have a disgusting inspection report.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

Columbia’s EMS | “Susquehanna Valley EMS takes young students ‘Holiday Shopping With a Hero'” – Lancaster Online

It’s no wonder | that there’s a movement among some of Columbia’s existing merchants to have their own association. What’s wrong at the Chamber? A calendar of “small business Saturdays?”

Still struggling | Susquehanna Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center – Medicare