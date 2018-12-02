17512 Columbia

Several “scenes seen” yesterday and last week & greed

Out-of-work Sears workers left with nothing | Bosses walk away with plenty, though.The Guardian

Middletown | “Borough legal fees near $1 million; mayor says costs are part of need for tax hike”The Middletown Press and Journal

Several “scenes seen”

long parkScenes seen at Long’s Park – from top left – left to right and top to bottom: the United States flag correctly displayed; the band shell, from a distance; playgrounds; the new view across Harrisburg Pike; ducks by the pond and the home of Lancaster City’s horses.

crashSeen last Sunday evening just before the tree lighting on Lancaster Avenue. A fender bender led to emergency response from (in order of on-scene appearance) Columbia’s police, Susquehanna Valley EMS, the fire department and Columbia QRS.

downtown at nightAlso seen last Sunday evening before the tree lighting, holiday themes are part of several of Columbia’s store fronts at night.

 

 

