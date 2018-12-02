17512 Columbia

Scenes seen: today at Marietta’s Candlelight Tour of Homes

candlelight tour

Today was Marietta’s Candlelight Tour of Homes and hundreds and hundreds of people, mostly women, ambled the sidewalks of the town all decked out for the holidays. Dozens of decorated homes, businesses and churches welcomed out-of-town guests, visitors and locals into their places.

candlelight tour combo

Yep … that trolley you see is the Columbia Trolley Works trolley either on lease or lend to transport Candlelight Tour guests from one part of town to another.

Marietta’s got a full schedule of events that entice visitors to the town. And a facebook page.

