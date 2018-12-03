17512 Columbia

Monday’s news items -12/3/2018

Legal Notice | Columbia Borough Fire Department does not discriminateLancaster Online

The truth will set you free | Or get you censored and fired. That’s what the repressive school board did in this BuzzFeed News article.

Pope says | “homosexuality in the priesthood ‘is something that worries me'”The York Daily Record

Started yesterday | Hanukkah 2018 – Newsweek

Media consolidation | “ABC27′s parent company to acquire Fox 43”Penn Live

“In Harrisburg, more bills fail than pass” | The reasons: politics and campaign cash – The Reading Eagle

HCR ManorCare: “Overdoses, bedsores, broken bonesWhat happened when a private-equity firm sought to care for society’s most vulnerable” The Washington Post

yellow-vest-protestWhen the rich control and everyone else struggles.

Yellow Vest protests“extraordinary venting of rage and resentment by ordinary working people, aimed at the mounting inequalities that have eroded their lives.”  – The New York Times

