Are you a renter? Is your home safe, healthy, and livable? If not, find out what you can do!

Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership is happy to offer this free workshop to educate and inform renters, in partnership with Columbia Life Network.

The featured speaker is Steve Kaufhold, Code Enforcement Manager, Columbia Borough.

Workshop takes place at Columbia Life Network (336 Locust St. Columbia 17512) from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 11, 2018.

Questions? Contact Brittany Mellinger at bmellinger@lhop.org or 717-291-9945 ext. 109.

The workshop is FREE but registration is required; click here.