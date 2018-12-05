Wednesday’s news items – 12/5/2018

“Can your town’s zoning officer write you a ticket for something that isn’t prohibited anywhere in the local zoning ordinance? | That’s the question that will be up for debate this week, when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court hears oral argument about this … “ – The Morning Call
Ends Friday | This year’s The Medicare Open Enrollment Period ends Friday – National Council on Aging
“National day of mourning | What’s open and what’s closed on Wednesday” – CNN
Old white men agree | MBS (DIC’s bud) complicit – VOX
Program for adults, today at 6:30 pm | “Parenting in Times of Community Violence” – Milanoff-Shock Library
Where else but PA? | “Reliable broadband internet access remains elusive across Pennsylvania” – PSU.edu
“Paradise, by Lucas Cranach the Elder, 1530, now in the Kunsthistorisches Museum, Vienna. Adam and Eve | The fall of man and the concept of Original Sin.
Forbidden Fruit | What was it? – AnswersInGenesis.org
Confused yet? | “Court douses part of Pennsylvania’s new fireworks law” – The Morning Call
Why the US should welcome immigrants? | “Nearly one-third of U.S. doctors are foreign-born – A new study of census data illustrates the important role that providers who weren’t born in the U.S. play in the American health care system. Nearly 30 percent of U.S. physicians were born in other countries, and nearly 7 percent aren’t U.S. citizens. The study also looked at people working in a wide range of other health care fields. Among the other findings: 16 percent of registered nurses and 23 percent of nursing, psychiatric, and home health aides were born outside the U.S.” – STAT: Morning Rounds
One comment
In the latest issue of HARPER’S magazine, December 2018, there is an article entitled “The Vanishing: The Plight of Christians in an age of intolerance” by Janine di Giovanni. She begins the article with what is happening to Christians in Mosul, Iraq. She wrote, “The Christians here have endured invasions by Persians, Kurds, and Turks, but they have recovered after each persecution. This is, in part, their tradition: they believe in their sacred right to their land. Mosul is part of the Assyrian triangle, recorded in the Book of Genesis, and the plains of Nineveh–where the Hebrew prophet Jonah is said to have preached after he was spat out by a giant fish in the eighth century BC–are situated on the outskirts of Mosul on the east bank of the Tigres River.” She later wrote, “The Garden of Eden is believed by some researchers to have been in iraq.
I’ll bet no journalists and certainly not the U.S. president, George W. Bush and his military invaders who destroyed Iraq ever thought of this. So look at the painting you have in today’s issue of Columbia, News, Views and Reviews and consider this. In tomorrow’s issue, or later today, you might wish to print a photo of “Shock and Awe,” George W. Bush’s initial attack on Iraq.