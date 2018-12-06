Time for “tiny homes?”

“Tiny Homes are a unique housing choice that the Lancaster County Planning Commission encourages municipalities to acknowledge as a viable housing type.

“We encourage municipalities to analyze and amend their regulations to allow Tiny Homes in applicable zoning districts. Ignoring this growing housing type can lead to unregulated, and unaccounted for dwelling units that can become a safety hazard to residents and pose a possible unnecessary burden on municipal services. Tiny Homes already exist, or will be coming soon to your community. This guidance paper hopes to address issues and concerns relating to Tiny Homes.”

Read the Planning Commission’s report here.