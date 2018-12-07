17512 Columbia

Council meeting, December 10, meeting agenda

The Borough Council “preliminary” meeting agenda for Monday night’s meeting is now posted on line at the Borough Website.

You can also download it as a .pdf file here.

On the agenda:

  1. Consider approval for the K.T. Graham lease agreement and proposal for borough-owned property located at 137 South Front Street.

137 so front lease

This K.T. Graham?

kt graham

And this agenda item:

A RESOLUTION OF THE BOROUGH COUNCIL OF THE BOROUGH OF COLUMBIA REGARDING PROTOCOLS FOR ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONDUCTING BUSINESS AND RULES OF DECORUM FOR PUBLIC MEETINGS.

