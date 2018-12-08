17512 Columbia

Saturday’s news items [free parking; one bank leaving; “no experience-no problem” & more] – 12/8/2018

free parking lancaster

Lancaster joins in | Becomes yet another county municipality that encourages shoppers; supports retailers; wonder why every town would not.Lancaster Online

Campaigning to be an “elected public servant” | It’s a BIG money gameLancaster Online

On target? | So you say you want to teach; well, lock & load.BBC

Heather-Nauert UN

No experience, but … | A one-time FOX news person is POTUS’s pick for US ambassador to the United Nations. Can it get worse? Only every day.

“‘dumb as a rock’ and ‘lazy as hell’” | Self diagnosis? Nah, he’s shifting blame again. – The Boston Globe0

union bank closing

healthy safe home

Tuesday, December 11 | Find out more here.

preschool

 

