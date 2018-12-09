Sunday’s news items [Army/Navy game; dining places inspections & First Amendment] – 12/9/2018

Last year – in the snow | The National Anthem before the Army Navy Football game.

Yesterday – in the cold | The National Anthem before the Army Navy Football game.

DIC blasts Dick |Before the game, The Dickhead In Charge brazenly “twitter” challenged Dick Blumenthal: “Watched Da Nang Dick Blumenthal on television spewing facts almost as accurate as his bravery in Vietnam (which he never saw). As the bullets whizzed by Da Nang Dicks head, as he was saving soldiers …. ” and “….left and right, he then woke up from his dream screaming that HE LIED. Next time I go to Vietnam I will ask ‘the Dick’ to travel with me!” The DIC conveniently neglects to state that when he had a chance to go to Vietnam, he refused.

Social media backblast | A First Amendment lesson – The comments following the DIC’s tweet shows the glorious beauty of “freedom of speech” in this nation when any “elected public servant” uses social media to spew.

This week’s inspections at Lancaster Online. Appetizing words words: “pink, slimy, moist and dark.”

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

Email received this morning | An email from a reader this morning states, “You do know Columbia will turn over food inspections to county 1-1-2019?” We’ve not seen, nor received, any official statement from the borough or anyone in authority verifying this — but, if true, it’s good news — make that great news — that Columbia borough is making progress.