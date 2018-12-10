Monday’s news items [communicating; “Beer over Budget”; tough to find information & more] – 12/10/2018

Lancaster’s onto something | This little article is in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: Budget over beer. The city’s doing some innovative things to get message involvement with citizens. Note the LiveStreaming via its facebook page. What if Columbia had a Tellus 360-like place.

“That’s not gonna’ fly.” | Thats what former Columbia School District School Superintendent Bob Hollister said at a Eastern Lancaster County School District school board meeting when introducing “a policy designed to establish social media structure on websites like Twitter and Facebook. As an example, if a teacher owns a personal webpage tied to the district that promotes outsider business, ‘that’s not gonna fly’ moving forward … ”

Opioid death | “He was mayor of a Schuylkill County town at age 22” – The Morning Call

Challenging | Finding authoritative information about street cleaning in Columbia. Just look at this post and partial string from a facebook page:

It’s really difficult finding information at the Borough Website; here are the results of searches for “street cleaning” at Columbia’s Website and at Lancaster’s.