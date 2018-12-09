17512 Columbia

Sunday’s news items, part 3 [pampering pets; meeting mash & some “huh” items] – 12/9/2018

wash rinsePet grooming: good business -| This Washington Post article is all about the burgeoning pet grooming industry. In Columbia, Beauty in the Beast groomed our Molly.

No one’s more faithful and loyal | “After the deadly Camp Fire, a dog waited for his owner’s return. They’ve finally been reunited.”The Washington Post

So many meetings | Some conflicting

thumbdog8finish

“All Thumbs | Man’s Best Friend 2.0 (Wouldn’t it be loverly?) – The Atlantic

WTF | OPINION COLUMN: “Your Tax Dollars Help Starve Children” The New York Times

Ah, jeez | “Former Miss Kentucky charged with sending nude photos to 15-year-old ex-student”The Washington Post

 

