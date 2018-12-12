17512 Columbia

Wednesday’s news items [transitions & changes; careful what you wish for & more] – 12/11/2018

Ch-ch-ch-changes

That was then | “Lancaster hospital formerly known as St. Joseph’s closing Lancaster Online

Borough change | Public Works Director Ron Miller resignation effective February 1, 2019Borough Council meeting agenda item

DIC quote | “I’m proud to shut down the government”AXIOS

DIC action | Let’s have some dirty waterWITF

Land Bank | Is on the meeting agenda for Thursday’s Columbia Borough School District board of directors meeting. According to an article in today’s LNP – Lancaster, the “school board will hear a presentation on the new (KOZ) ordinance Thursday.”

school briefsNo changes | in school board of directors’ leadership – from a School Briefs piece in today’s’ LNP – Always Lancaster.

OK, UK | Maybe BREXIT wasn’t such a hot idea after allThe Guardian

