Lancaster Chamber to host regional Chamber of Commerce meetings | one in Columbia

SAVE THE DATE | “Join at one of the six regional Lancaster Chamber of Commerce meetings throughout the County to unveil the new, three-year Strategic Plan and solicit your feedback.
Centered around four Strategic Priorities, the plan outlines how YOUR Chamber intends to serve you and the community — and we need your input to ensure success!.
- Equipping Your Business
- Representing Your Business
- Serving Your Business
- and Running Our Business
Columbia / Donegal / Elizabethtown / Hempfield Consortium
Thursday, January 17, 2019 – 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. John’s Herr Estate, 200 Luther Lane, Columbia, PA 17512