17512 Columbia

Lancaster Chamber to host regional Chamber of Commerce meetings | one in Columbia

chamber strategic plan

SAVE THE DATE | “Join at one of the six regional Lancaster Chamber of Commerce meetings throughout the County to unveil the new, three-year Strategic Plan and solicit your feedback. 

Centered around four Strategic Priorities, the plan outlines how YOUR Chamber intends to serve you and the community — and we need your input to ensure success!.

  • Equipping Your Business
  • Representing Your Business
  • Serving Your Business
  • and Running Our Business

Columbia / Donegal / Elizabethtown / Hempfield Consortium

Thursday, January 17, 2019 – 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. John’s Herr Estate, 200 Luther Lane, ColumbiaPA 17512 

Click here to register.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s