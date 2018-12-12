Wednesday evening news items – 12/12/2018

Lock him up! | The failed, lying, cheating, former US Army general with no character.

What if the US did what the British do? | May gets confidence vote.

This weekend at Clipper Stadium | Here’s the schedule.

Will the US survive? | “Democracies can only survive if political norms and traditions are upheld. Central among those norms is the reluctance of politicians to undermine the system they’re a part of. Christopher Beem, managing director of the McCourtney Institute of Democracy at Pennsylvania State University, considers whether recent actions by Wisconsin Republican legislators to wrest power away from newly elected Democrats are a violation of such customs, and how they could affect democracy far beyond the state’s borders.