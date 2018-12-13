17512 Columbia

Thursday’s news items [porch pirates; overdoses; wreaths at Mount Bethel; Death Cafe & more] – 12/13/2018

Beware the porch pirates | “The Columbia Borough Police Department would like to remind residents to take precautions when having items delivered.”

Firefighter incentives | Swatara Township will pay volunteers cash incentives up to $1,400 a year.FOX43-TV

overdoses

Overdoses | “Here is visual proof that the heroin/opioid epidemic is impacting nearly every community in Lancaster County. This online interactive map shows emergency overdose reports in Lancaster County between October 2017 and March 2018. Explore here: http://bit.ly/2JceJHzSource: Lancaster County CrimeWatch

CrimeWatch | Eluding Police and other charges

CrimeWatch | Manheim Township Police Department’s Daily News Release is a really good idea and it’s filled with “huh” blotter items like these:

  • trying to steal a 65” Samsung television.
  • a waiter stealing a Customer’s key fob to a vehicle because (are you ready for this) the server felt “the victim did not leave him a large enough tip.”

Cop shortage | “Since 2013, the total number of working sworn officers per capita has fallen from 2.42 per 1,000 residents in 1997 to 2.17 officers per 1,000 in 2016.” – WITF

Long Community Jan 2019 DRAFT noticePA: a top five stateThe Most Corrupt States in America CheatSheet

wreaths

“National Wreaths Across America DayRemember Honor Teach | At Mount Bethel Cemetery, Dec. 15. Ceremony at NOON. Over 650 wreaths will be placed on veterans graves”

 

 

