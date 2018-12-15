Saturday’s news items [beer budgets; gentrification; life ain’t fair; Star Barn & more – 12/14/2018

Lancaster’s “Budget over Beers” | Myths debunked – Lancaster Online

Livestreamed | Not an open meeting per se, but citizens (and everyone) could watch via livestreaming.

Taxation without representation | While livestreamed, it was not as advertised as an “informational roundtable” — it was a scripted presentation by the city’s “budget guru” with hand-picked Q&A folks in the audience.

When is Columbia going to livestream its council meetings? School board meetings?

A favorite municipal remedy | “City official: Raze former St. Joseph Hospital to spur property’s revitalization” – Lancaster Online

It’s called | “Gentrification” – POV

Bastard governance; a nation killer | “Wisconsin’s Outgoing Governor OKs Bills to Limit Executive Powers of His Successor” – Route Fifty

Don’t you love it? | “Sears gets Bankruptcy Court approval for up to $25.3 million in bonuses to top employees” … but not sales clerks, janitors and real people. – The Chicago Tribune

Family First Health tells why | “Family First Health Physician Dr. Luis Garcia recently published a blog post on the American Academy of Family Physicians website sharing his experience of working for a Community Health Center (CHC). Read why at the following link:https://www.aafp.org/news/blogs/freshperspectives/entry/20181211fp-chc.html.

“Dr. Luis Garcia joined Family First Health in 2014. He received his Bachelor of Science in Biology from the Franciscan University of Steubenville, received his Doctor of Medicine degree from Temple University School of Medicine and received his Bachelor of Arts in Theology from Franciscan. Dr. Garcia completed his Family medicine residency at York Hospital. Dr. Garcia has been on multiple mission trips to Ecuador. Dr. Garcia is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, the Pennsylvania Academy of Family Physicians, and FACTS – an organization to promote and educate medical professionals about fertility awareness based methods. His hobbies and interests are spending time with my family, traveling, and photography and he is active in his faith community.” – news release

Beautiful photos | The Star Barn Village Christmas light drive-through – Penn Live

Life ain’t fair | Especially for Mama Bears – Penn Live