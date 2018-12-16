Sunday’s news items [Marietta; budget winners and losers; Wreaths Across America; food inspections & more] – 12/16/2018

Marietta | Top of page one in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster features up river neighbor.

Which is in; which is out? | The 2019 Columbia Borough budget bolsters some local local Community Support entities; eviscerates others.

Not able to attend last week’s budget meeting? Here’s an audio recording of the complete Council budget meeting: https://columbianewsandviews.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/budget-meeting-12-12-2018d.wav

“Mark my words, if I don’t get a good deal, we go alone.” | Not who you think said this — but a new investor. – Al Jazeera

Wreaths Across America | In Columbia at Mount Bethel Cemetery. At Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. At Arlington National Cemetery.

This week’s inspections at Lancaster Online. Musser’s Store, the one at Prospect in West Hempfield Township scores with today’s longest list, including the dreaded “The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection.”

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

Answer: Not very | Question: “How diverse the new United States’ leadership really is” – Al Jazeera

“Homeownership may be a cornerstone of the ‘American Dream,’ but renting is increasingly the American reality” .SOURCE: LNP – Always Lancaster