Columbia residents energized at meeting to spark interest in local government

A large gathering of residents of Columbia Borough occurred Sunday afternoon, led by the Columbia Democratic Committee. The meeting was intended to identify community leaders who are interested in running for office in Columbia in the coming year. The Committee is also seeking residents to serve as committee people, organizing in their respective neighborhoods and supporting local municipal candidates for 2019.

Issues on which Democratic candidates will be focusing include using taxpayer money for public good, not for private development interests as well as improving the standard of living for Columbia residents and transparency in local government.

Interested parties may email ColumbiaDemCommittee@gmail.com with their interest as soon as possible.

SOURCE: news release