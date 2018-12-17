Monday’s news items [tree-tending; in the Nick of time; 21% property tax increase & more] – 12/17/2018

Tiny type day | Today’s LNP – Always Lancaster‘s classified section is filled with legal notices from a slew of municipal entities mostly announcing their 2019 meeting dates. LNP – Always Lancaster is the “newspaper of general circulation” for Lancaster County.

Tree Tenders® Online Training | This program empowers concerned residents to make dramatic strides towards restoring and caring for the tree canopy in their communities. Join thousands of other concerned citizens like yourself. Become a Tree Tender and help increase tree canopy cover in your community. Register here: – Penn State Extension

Bad lawyering | POTUS: acting like Saudi Arabia’s lawyer – The New Yorker

Just maybe | Nick should have been starting all along – Philly.com

No one hears them | Why women don’t speak up – The Conversation

Borough tax increase contentious | Lots of borough residents are not content with the Borough’s passing of the 2019 budget that’s leading to a sizable 21% property tax increase. See one string at this facebook site.

Did you miss last week’s budget meeting? | Here’s an audio recording of the complete Council budget meeting:

News item | “Pressley Ridge and Family First Health are welcoming referrals for Healing Ahead, a supportive group for children and youth, ages 12-17, directly impacted by substance use in their families or with their friends. The program includes 6 weekly sessions, held from January 16 until February 20. Sessions will be held at the Pressley Ridge York Office from 5:00-6:00 p.m. The Pressley Ridge York Office is located at 141 E. Market Street in York. Snacks and drinks will be provided. The group is FREE to all participants, made possible by support from the Rotary Club of York. Participants will receive a $25 gift card upon completion of the 6-week program. Please contact Pressley Ridge for referral forms at 717-845-6624.” – SOURCE: news release

Way to go, padre | Priest: Suicide keeps you out of heaven – Penn Live