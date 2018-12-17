Columbia Democratic Committee launches campaign to have 21% property tax repealed.

In a move to convince the Columbia borough council reconsider its recent decision to impose a 21% property tax increase the Columbia Democratic Committee has announced a December 20 stop and sign the petition at its faceboook page:

“Last week, the borough council voted to increase borough taxes by over 20%. Come to one of our many locations to sign our petition asking the council to call a special meeting to repeal this tax hike.

Locations:

500 Chestnut Street

430 Linden Street

Outside the library on 6th and Cherry Streets

The borough building on Locust Street

“We, the undersigned taxpayers and/or residents of the Borough of Columbia, do hereby petition and demand that borough council hold a special meeting as soon as possible to do the following: 1.) To eliminate the $800,000 that was to be allocated to the Revolving Loan Fund in the 2019 budget; 2.) To repeal the Revolving Loan Fund Ordinance 897; 3.) To repeal the tax hike for 2019, thereby reinstating the 2019 tax rate at 6.6 Mills.”