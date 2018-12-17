Columbia Democratic Committee launches campaign to have 21% property tax repealed.

In a move to convince the Columbia borough council reconsider its recent decision to impose a 21% property tax increase the Columbia Democratic Committee has announced a December 20 stop and sign the petition at its faceboook page:
Stop the Tax Hike Petition Event
“Last week, the borough council voted to increase borough taxes by over 20%. Come to one of our many locations to sign our petition asking the council to call a special meeting to repeal this tax hike.
Locations:
- 500 Chestnut Street
- 430 Linden Street
- Outside the library on 6th and Cherry Streets
- The borough building on Locust Street
To download the petition for printing and sharing click on the above graphic do hereby petition and demand that borough council hold a special meeting as soon as possible to do the following: 1.) To eliminate the $800,000 that was to be allocated to the Revolving Loan Fund in the 2019 budget; 2.) To repeal the Revolving Loan Fund Ordinance 897; 3.) To repeal the tax hike for 2019, thereby reinstating the 2019 tax rate at 6.6 Mills.or here: Petition
