Tuesday’s news, a week before Christmas [special school board meeting AT 5:00 PM & more] – 12/18/2018

THIS MEETING BEGINS AT 5:00 PM – BEFORE MANY PEOPLE GET HOME FROM WORK AND RIGHT AROUND THE TIME MANY FAMILIES ARE PREPARING FOR OR HAVING DINNER.

KOZ vote | Here’s the meeting announcement just under the wire published as a LEGAL notice in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster — the one that will provide tax abatement advantages for some. The borough previously approved a similar measure. Depending on which iteration of last week’s School Board meeting agenda you may have downloaded, this was or was not an included item. See all three versions posted at random times; none of the posted agendas identified which superseded the other.

Here’s the school board meeting agenda currently posted at the School District’s Website; NOTE: The School District has been known to randomly change meeting agendas with no notice.

Talk to our attorney | Lancaster City wants to take away a slumlord’s property and “give temporary control of Plank’s properties to its law firm, Zimmerman, Pfannebecker, Nuffort & Albert.” – Lancaster Online

POTUS prostitutes payments are OK says Columbia letter-to-the-editor writer in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

On a more festive note | Balloon Artist will be at the Black Olive this week. “Join Santa and get a balloon made by Topaz Martofel at Black Olive Family Diner Wednesday December 19th thru Sunday December 23rd from 5-8pm!! Merry Christmas!