17512 Columbia

Wednesday’s news items, part II [online subscriptions; cheaper gas; deaths in Lancaster County; deaths in senior housing; rock on, Saquon & more] 12/19/2018

love attorney general

“Auditor general | State improving oversight of job-creation funds”Central Penn Business Journal

Gas prices now as low as Wrightville’s | But wait; Wrightsville’s just got lower [$2.39/gal] – GasBuddy

Online subscriptions | “The subscription-pocalypse is about to hit”Nieman Lab

Anybody shocked? | “Crooks keep on crooking”MarketPlace

Causes of death in Lancaster County

coroners reportClick here to see a .pdf file for causes of death through September 2018.

What are accidental deaths? |”Accidental and Injury Deaths refers to unintentional deaths due to an external cause such as a motor vehicle accident, drug overdose, fall, or other injury.” – PA Department of Health

Deaths in senior housing | Are not always natural – FOX43-TV

“OPINION | The postal worker’s Christmas” –  The New York Times

Real deal | Saquon Barkley to Pro Bowl New York Giants website

FREE coffee | “Free Sheetz coffee being offered on Christmas, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day” The Morning Call

Tabled | Harrisburg’s council tables budget for further reviewPenn Live

Legal recourse, of course | Terroristic threats. Pennsylvania Title 18

(a)  Offense defined. — A person commits the crime of terroristic threats if the person communicates, either directly or indirectly, a threat to:

  1. commit any crime of violence with intent to terrorize another;
  2. cause evacuation of a building, place of assembly or facility of public transportation; or
  3. otherwise cause serious public inconvenience, or cause terror or serious public inconvenience with reckless disregard of the risk of causing such terror or inconvenience.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s