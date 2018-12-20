17512 Columbia

Thursday’s news items [lots of rain; legal notice; gentrification & more] – 12/20/2018

a bunch of rain is coming | “A widespread rainfall of one to two inches with locally higher amounts is expected Thursday night through Friday.”

It’s today | “the December 20 stop and sign the petition event”

columbia closed

2019 meeting calendarLEGAL NOTICE in today’s LNP – Always Lancasterbut not yet posted at the Borough Website.

Mexico won’t pay | but MAGA’s will; hey; it’s ChristmasPolitico

Reap what’s sown | “‘Lock him up!’ is bad karma for Michael Flynn”The Boston Globe

Change of heart | now they won’t kill the bearPenn Live

wegmans recall

Voluntary recall | “Wegmans Issues Voluntary Recall of Fresh Cauliflower Rice, Veggie/Cauliflower Rice Blend and Stir-Fry Mix with Cauliflower” – Food and Drug Administration.

When gentrification comes | “The Wilbur”The Lititz Record

TheWilburSOURCE: The Lititz Record

wilbur lititzSOURCE: The Lancastrian facebook group

 

