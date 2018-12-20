17512 Columbia

“A visual journey through addiction” – The New York Times

addiction

THE OPIOID EPIDEMIC is devastating America.

“Overdoses have passed car crashes and gun violence to become the leading cause of death for Americans under 55. The epidemic has killed more people than H.I.V. at the peak of that disease, and its death toll exceeds those of the wars in Vietnam and Iraq combined. Funerals for young people have become common. Every 11 minutes, another life is lost.

“So why do so many people start using these drugs? Why don’t they stop?”

This compelling “visual journey through addiction” at The New York Times provides an unusually easy to read narrative about opioid addiction — yet it applies to all addictions.

 

