AN IDEA FOR SUCCESS | “Without additional funding or will to merge, some Southwestern PA school districts try sharing resources to offer students more opportunities” – PublicSource

“Eli Kosanovich, a senior at Aliquippa Junior/Senior High School, laughs and chats with other students before the start of a physics class on Dec. 5, 2018.” (Photo by Ryan Loew/PublicSource)

by Mary Niederberger

“Eli Kosanovich, a senior at Aliquippa Junior/Senior High School and star quarterback for the Quips football team, pushes boundaries. On the field and in the classroom. On the gridiron this fall, Eli led his team to the state championship. Along the way, he passed for a school record of more than 3,000 yards and completed 39 touchdowns. In the classroom, he has earned a 4.3 GPA.

“This story isn’t the typical story of a student who just happens to be athletic andbook smart, but rather a story of how an uncommon arrangement has allowed a student to achieve both in unlikely circumstances.

“Eli’s football achievements fall within the Aliquippa School District.

“But his academic successes are shared with the Hopewell Area School District, where Eli has been able to take Advanced Placement and honors courses that aren’t available at Aliquippa Junior/Senior High School.”

