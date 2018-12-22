17512 Columbia

dead trolleys and budget items

another “dead” trolley | Maybe in LancasterLancaster Online

no trulleyThere’s no funding for the trolley in the Columbia’s 2019 budget.

Will the trolley be sold at auction? | How will the borough try to recoup its losses on this “impulse buy?”

This is from a December, 2016 Columbia news, views & reviews post:

elite-trolleyElite Coach of Ephrata initiated a contact with Kathy Hohenadel at the Susquehanna Chamber of Commerce to let her know that the company had a trolley for sale. The call came after Hohenadel subsequently informed the borough’s Community Development committee chairperson about the offer. Several councillors and borough staff made the trip to Ephrata to see, inspect and drive the outfitted trolley (with a 1993 Cummins engine). The trolley is a “classic” with only 53,000 miles. The borough will pay $39,900 for the trolley.

Which is in; which is out? | The 2019 Columbia Borough budget bolsters some local local Community Support entities; eviscerates others. You can compare the beginning 2019 budget with the beginning 2018 budget if you want to make time to ferret through the confusion.

 

One comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s