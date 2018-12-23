Sunday’s news items [consolidation; holiday communication?; food inspections & more] – 12/23/2018

Ah, geez – there’s that word again | A top-of-page one article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster tells about the dilemma, or as some say, crisis in staffing and funding for emergency medical services [EMS] across the county. Several of the EMS provider executives seem to recognize that CONSOLIDATION of services and resources may be better for their survival … and for the Customers they serve. The EMS providers and their 2017 calls list is here.

Where to look | Where does a citizen or anyone go to find out the Borough’s holiday schedule? The Website, right? Well, maybe. We looked and found absolutely nothing at the landing page. We searched “holiday” and found the above. Yep, the 2016 holiday schedule; the new $10,000 Borough Website cannot come quickly enough. H-m-m-m, wonder when it will come since council approved the funds at the May 2018 borough council meeting. How long does it take to get a Website started?

But, by stumbling about the Borough Website | this is what comes up when clicking on the “Resident General Information” tab? What about someone who’s not a resident?

Contrast: Lancaster | Citizens get a pretty quick understanding of municipal services by searching for “Lancaster City holiday schedule.”

“People aren’t living the gospel.” | Maybe they are. Maybe it’s the new evangelical gospel? – The New York Times

This week’s inspections at Lancaster Online. Only 50 dead roach-like insects found at Etown Noodles; but there are more than a few other places cited for not having “adequate knowledge of food safety.”

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide. It is another instance of a purposeful lack of transparency.

