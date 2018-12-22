civil discourse … on facebook?

The tax repeal issue has ignited citizen interest as few other issues in Columbia.

Interesting, too, is that so many folks are chiming in on a local facebook site on the topic. Equally interesting is the number of facebook commenters is significantly less than the number of people who come to borough council meetings.

Perhaps this is just one reason the borough hasn’t moved forward to have its own facebook page. Fear of civil discourse?

Fear not; plenty of other municipalities use facebook to communicate with its citizens.