17512 Columbia

civil discourse … on facebook?

The tax repeal issue has ignited citizen interest as few other issues in Columbia.

Interesting, too, is that so many folks are chiming in on a local facebook site on the topic. Equally interesting is the number of facebook commenters is significantly less than the number of people who come to borough council meetings.

discourse

Perhaps this is just one reason the borough hasn’t moved forward to have its own facebook page. Fear of civil discourse?

Fear not; plenty of other municipalities use facebook to communicate with its citizens.

government guide to facebook

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s