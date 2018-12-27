17512 Columbia

Wednesday’s news items [dining review; Accomac sold; Joe Cocker obituary; three DUI’s & more] – 12/27/2018

GOOD AND PLENTY REVIEWOther reviews | Yelp and Trip Advisor

New owners coming | Accomac Inn sold for a million; staff will be paid – The York Daily Record

LEGAL NOTICE | Centerville Road Improvement Project Open House Plans DisplayLancaster Online

How long can you expect to live? | “These new data are available to everyone via the easy-to-use interactive tool available here. Typing in your street address reveals the average life expectancy for a baby born in your census tract or area, if current death rates do not change. You can then compare your area to nearby neighborhoods or communities, to county- and state-level data, as well as the national average.” – Robert Wood Johnson Foundation

Obituary | Joe CockerVariety

Three DUI’s? | now a felonyWITF

Not for the timid | Dow jumps “more than 1,050 points, its biggest point gain in history”The Washington Post

Time reminds us | It’s happened before

It’s not easy being the queen | But then there’s the goldThe Los Angeles Times

Overstated | POTUS mispeaks about military pay increasesThe Los Angeles Times

For the record | 15 years in a rowFederalPay.org

