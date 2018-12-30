Sunday’s news items [streaming council meetings; cost of water and sewer; inspections in food serving places; Woodstock & more] – 12/30/2018

New owner: | “Accomac will be more than a restaurant” – The York Daily Record / York Sunday News

No surprise here | Americans trust nurses, doctors & pharmacists more – Gallup

No kidding | “Original Woodstock producer says he also plans ‘real’ 50th anniversary festival” – The Morning Call

Live it all over again: three days in August, 1969 | Woodstock: The Website

A caring legislator? | Nah, it’s Scott Perry – The York Dispatch

Cost conscious POTUS | Freezes federal workers pay in 2019 – The New York Times

But the cost of golf is no problemo | It’s a lot – NJ.com

It’s bottomless | With the DIC, “there is no bottom. Every time you think you have seen it, he manages to sink even lower.” – The Washington Post

Cost of living goes up in Middletown | “Water, sewer rates to go up 5.1 percent; Suez plans annual increase for length of 50-year borough lease” – Middletown Press & Journal

Streaming and recording council meetings | Middletown does it; here’s a three hour plus meeting in December. The meeting’s convened around the two-minute mark. If Middletown can do it, Columbia can too.

Cyber Attack | Targeting newspapers – Penn Live

This week’s inspections at Lancaster Online. This week’s report is really troubling; prompting two questions: Who would take their family to the Mount Joy Family Restaurant & Diner? Why is the Mount Joy Family Restaurant & Diner allowed to serve food? And it’s pathetic that Bron’s Deli in Marietta and E-Town Noodles have so many inspection discrepancies in their FOLLOW UP INSPECTIONS.

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide. It is another instance of a purposeful lack of transparency.

You’re in deep doo-doo | If you’ve got cancer and you’re poor – The Boston Globe

In case you were asleep | “10 things the Trump administration did in 2018 that you may have missed” – Al Jazeera